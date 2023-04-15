Yukon government announces new recommendations for COVID-19 boosters

Those at high-risk of illness from COVID-19 are encouraged to get boosters

Dr. Sudit Ranade, the Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, briefs reporters on the COVID-19 situation in the Yukon on July 13, 2022. (Courtesy/Yukon government)

Yukoners at high-risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 have been encouraged to get booster shots this spring.

This includes Yukoners aged five to 64 with a chronic or immunocompromising condition, adults living in long-term care homes and everyone aged 65 or older, according to an April 11 release from the Yukon government.

The advice follows new recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization and the Yukon’s chief medical officer of health.

The release states that getting a booster is not recommended for people who recently had COVID-19 until after six months have passed since they had symptoms or tested positive.

Yukoners who are not recommended to get a spring booster, but can receive one if they choose, include healthy children aged five to 11 who didn’t get a booster in the fall or healthy Yukoners aged 12 to 64.

“Six months must have passed since your last dose to be eligible for a booster this spring,” reads the release.

“Children between six months and five years old are not eligible. Additionally, healthy children between five to 11 years old who received a booster in the fall are not eligible at this time.”

To get a booster shot, Yukoners can book their appointment at yukon.ca/appointments or through their local health centre and can choose to receive their COVID-19 and flu vaccines during the same visit.

Whitehorse residents can make an appointment online or by calling 1-867-332-6754.

“Our government is following expert advice and issuing new recommendations regarding COVID-19 boosters this spring,” Minister of Health and Social Services Tracy-Anne McPhee said in the release.

“This reflects our ongoing commitment to the health and safety of Yukoners. The vaccines approved in Canada are safe and effective, and remain crucial in protecting communities, facilities, children and elders.”

In the release, Dr. Sudit Ranade, the Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, is encouraging Yukoners to keep up to date with their vaccines including COVID-19 boosters.

“Vaccines continue to be our best protection against severe outcomes,” he said.

