Yukon government announces fund for community initiatives

Tourism and Culture Minister John Streicker John Streicker says that through the Yukon 125 fund, the territory will support community initiatives to mark the Yukon’s 125th anniversary. (Yukon News file)

The Yukon government has announced $400,000 in funding available through the Yukon 125 Fund for community initiatives.

It is part of the activities to commemorate the territory’s 125th anniversary, promoting the cultural heritage and telling the Yukon story from all perspectives, a Yukon government statement reads.

Activities eligible for funding include: celebrations, performances, community events, gatherings and forums as well as projects that improve community spaces such as landscaping, art installations and murals, and creative projects.

Research or educational projects that focus on the Yukon’s heritage, culture and history are also eligible for funding.

The funding program will consist of two application streams: one for First Nation governments and municipalities, which will automatically qualify for funding; and one that will fund 25 initiatives from community organizations, clubs, boards and committees.

Local advisory councils will be invited to recommend projects for their communities.

The full eligibility criteria and guidelines for the funding will be available on the government website once the fund officially launches.

Tourism and Culture Minister John Streicker said the history of the Yukon spans much further than the 125 years since joining the Canadian confederation.

“This anniversary marks an important chapter in our shared history,” he said, noting that through the fund, “we will support community-driven approaches to commemorate this occasion, reflecting on the journey of the Yukon, and the territory we wish to create for our children.”

Meanwhile, the Yukon Party has also highlighted the anniversary, presenting a motion on April 12, calling on the territorial government to help Yukon communities celebrate.

The motion, which was brought forward by Porter Creek North MLA Geraldine Van Bibber, reads: “That this House urges the Government of Yukon to work with Yukon communities to assist with marking Yukon’s 125th anniversary with celebrations in 2023.”

The motion passed unanimously.

“I am pleased to see the motion pass with support from all MLAs,” said Van Bibber, who is also Tourism and Culture critic.

“After a bleak few years of shutdowns, road checks, social distancing and wearing of masks, we are in the mood for a celebration. 125 candles, 125 balloons, 125 whatever, the imagination can run wild with ideas to create a simple celebration and it does not have to be costly.”

During debate, Van Bibber also brought up the state of signage around the territory. She said she has witnessed paint chipping, leaning signs and outdated information.

Van Bibber suggested the large entrance signs coming into the territory could use a face-lift, adding that this is the year to conduct immediate repairs to the signs, so visitors and locals can see pride in the place Yukoners call home.

“It is time to laugh and sing happy birthday, Yukon.” she added.

