Yukon government announces change in COVID-19 testing hours

The Yukon government has announced the hours for the COVID-19 testing and assessment centre in Whitehorse will change effective Oct. 22.

The move comes as the territory shifts away from the acute stage of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is seeing decreased demand for PCR testing.

Beginning on Oct. 22, the centre’s hours will be from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. and from 12:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. The centre, at 49 Waterfront Place, will be closed Saturday and Sunday.

Appointments are required and can be booked online at https://yukon-2.flow.canimmunize.ca/en/whitehorsecovid19testing-la or by calling 867-393-3083. Those in communities can arrange for PCR testing by contacting their local health centre.

Lab-based PCR testing is available to those at high-risk of developing serious illness, including front-line health care workers; those living and working in congregate living arrangements; people over the age of 50; anyone with a higher risk of severe disease; those who aren’t vaccinated or only partially vaccinated and over the age of 12; those who are pregnant; and others with higher-risk health conditions.

Others can use a rapid tests available at stores and pharamacies throughout the territory to test for COVID-19 at home.

Common COVID-19 symptoms include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of taste or smell, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea and muscle aches.

