Yukon Energy offers home energy use program

Michael Muller, Yukon Energy’s vice president of planning, environment, health and safety says the Peak Smart Home will help to reduce the use of diesel and contribute to a more sustainable Yukon. (Courtesy/Yukon Energy)

Program works to help shift electricity use away from periods of peak demand

Yukon Energy is encouraging residents to sign on to Peak Smart Home, its latest demand-side management program.

Peak Smart Home was born out of a two-year residential pilot program delivered by Yukon Energy, ATCO Electric Yukon, the Yukon Development Corporation and Natural Resources Canada.

Per a Nov. 1 statement from Yukon Energy, the program will help shift electricity use away from periods of peak demand and in doing so, help to reduce the use of diesel for the grid in the winter.

The statement said the program, which is partly funded by the Yukon government, offers Yukoners free thermostats and/or hot water tank controllers.

“Once installed, Yukon Energy will make subtle changes to the temperature of Yukoners homes or hot water tanks during periods of peak electricity demand. This means pre-heating homes before a spike in electricity use is expected and then reducing the temperature by a few degrees during hours of peak electricity demand,” the statement read.

Through the program, Yukoners will always have control of the devices installed and can choose to override or change the settings of their devices at any time.

“As an isolated grid, we only have ourselves to rely on to generate the electricity we need to meet winter peaks. One way we can each contribute to reducing these winter peaks is through programs like Peak Smart,” said Michael Muller, Yukon Energy’s vice president of planning, environment, health and safety.

Muller said the interest in the earlier pilot program showed Yukoners are keen to be a part of solutions to help reduce diesel use.

“Peak Smart Home is a great opportunity for Yukoners to play a role in their energy future and to contribute to a more sustainable Yukon.”

The program is available to Yukoners who live in communities connected to the Yukon’s main electricity grid.

For additional eligibility criteria, more information and to sign up, Yukoners can visit https://yukonenergy.ca/energy-in-yukon/saving-energy/peak-smart/

