Yukon drops mandatory masks in schools

Notice to parents, guardians and staff explains masks no longer required for students and staff

The Yukon government is no longer making masks mandatory in school settings. (Black Press file)

Masks are no longer required in Yukon schools.

The Department of Education made the announcement in a notice to parents, guardians and staff just before heading into the long weekend on May 20.

In the notice, Ryan Sikkes, assistant deputy minister of schools and student services, said mask use in all areas of schools and on school buses has become optional for students and staff, as of May 24.

The notice indicates the decision to axe mandatory masks in school environments derives from the advice of the office of the chief medical officer of health through monitoring COVID-19 cases in the territory.

Updated information on the Yukon government website shows masks still need to be worn in certain places such as long-term care homes, health facilities, shelters, group homes, the correctional centre and hospitals.

On the website, other businesses, organizations and venues can request people wear a mask before entering a space.

COVID-19 vaccination is required for employees, contractors and volunteers working in high-risk settings in the territory such as long-term care homes, residential substance use programs, hospitals, shelters, residential programs for children and adults where staff provide care, correntional centres, and Yukon government-run community health centres and public health clinics.

