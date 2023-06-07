Yukon coroner triggers inquest to examine 2021 death of 7-month-old baby

The Yukon Coroner’s Service announced June 7 a coroner’s inquest into the death of seven-month-old Kaiya Sandra Faith Stone-Kirk is scheduled to start next week. (Yukon News file)

A coroner’s inquest into the death of Kaiya Sandra Faith Stone-Kirk is scheduled to start on June 12 at the Yukon Inn in Whitehorse.

According to a news release, the death of Stone-Kirk, who was seven months old, was reported to the Yukon Coroner’s Service by the Watson Lake Community Hospital on Aug. 1, 2021.

The chief coroner can direct that an inquest be held when there is public interest in being informed about the circumstances surrounding a death, per the release.

The public inquiry serves three functions: to determine the facts including the identity of the deceased and how, when, where and by what means the individual died, as well as a classification for the death; to make recommendations to prevent deaths under similar circumstances; and to ensure public confidence that the circumstances surrounding the death of an individual will not be overlooked, concealed or ignored.

Presiding coroner Mara Pollock and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding the death and the jury will be able to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances, the release notes. Juries must not make any finding of legal responsibility or express any conclusion of law.

The inquest, which will be livestreamed under strict rules, is set to end on June 16.

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com