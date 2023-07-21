Yukon and feds pledge more than $9 million for rec centre upgrades

Mount McIntyre Rec Centre, home to ski and curling clubs, to get new heater, windows and doors

Yukon MP Brendan Hanley, Yukon Community Services Minister Richard Mostyn and City of Whitehorse councillor Kirk Cameron announced more than $9 million in funding for heating, ventilation and energy efficiency upgrades to the Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre on July 20. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

The territorial and federal governments are getting behind energy-efficient upgrades to the well-used Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre to the tune of more than $9 million.

The facility, which houses an event space, the Whitehorse Curling Club and the Mount McIntyre Cross Country Ski Club’s chalet, will be getting heating and ventilation upgrades. The upgrades and the funding for their construction were announced at the recreation centre on July 20. The Government of Canada is contributing $7.5 million to the work, and the Yukon government will contribute $1.8 million. Yukon MP Brendan Hanley, Community Services Minister Richard Mostyn and Whitehorse city councillor Kirk Cameron were on hand to announce the funding.

“For over 40 years, this community centre has served as a gathering place for the Whitehorse cross-country ski club and the curling club for residents of all ages as an important location for local, national and international competitions and events,” Hanley said.

“So the funding announced today will help ensure that the centre can continue to meet the needs of our community.”

Hanley described some of his own highlights from the centre, including attending Christmas parties and the Yukon African Music Festival.

The MP said the planned upgrades will improve the energy efficiency of the building and lower its operating costs. Planned upgrades include installing new windows, doors, lighting and insulation.

“Once completed, these upgrades are expected to increase energy efficiency from 72 per cent to 91 per cent,” Hanley said.

Mostyn told the group assembled for the funding announcement that the upgrades to the facility will not only help Whitehorse reduce spending on energy but will also help reduce the consumption of fossil fuels. He said more action is needed on this front, citing both the worldwide impacts of climate change and the natural disasters the Yukon experienced this year, including flooding near Dawson and wildfires burning near Whitehorse and other communities.

Mostyn elaborated on the upgrades, noting the building will see improvements to its roof, triple-pane windows, new exterior cladding, a full replacement of its heating and ventilation system and central controls for all the building systems.

He said the project is expected to commence next April, and completion is expected by December 2025.

“This is a really big deal for us. It doesn’t just help City of Whitehorse, it helps the citizens who enjoy using this facility, and it helps them immensely,” Cameron said.

The councillor situated the upgrades alongside other climate-focused initiatives, including heat recovery at the Canada Games Centre and improvements to the city’s transit and active transportation, allowing people to drive less.

The project was described as being in its early days with no firm design in place or contractor identified to perform the work.

City of Whitehorse Manager of Property Management Peter O’Blenes said efforts would be made to work around user groups and do as much as possible during their off-seasons, even if project completion takes a bit longer as a result.

O’Blenes said the building’s current heating system is 40 years old and beginning to fail. The building is currently warmed by heater oil. O’Blenes noted that a decision hasn’t been made yet regarding what the new heat source will be.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com