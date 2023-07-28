Work planned for active transportation route in Whitehorse

Phase 1 expected to be done over three evenings

This City of Whitehorse document shows where Chilkoot Way will be upgraded for active transportation. (Courtesy/City of Whitehorse)

Work could be underway as early as July 28 on the active transportation route along Chilkoot Way between Two Mile Hill and the Riverfront trail.

In a July 23 statement, the City of Whitehorse said the work aims to improve safety for those who walk, cycle and use transit.

“The Chilkoot Way active transportation improvements project will consist of a two-way protected bicycle lane on the north side of Chilkoot Way and improved transit infrastructure,” the city said.

“The project will be delivered using rapid implementation techniques and will have minimal disruption to the corridor.”

The first phase of the work will see new pavement markings added. Traffic is to be directed around the work.

While work could begin as early as July 28, officials noted it is weather-dependent and is expected to happen over three evenings. Road users are asked to drive with care and watch for crews and construction signs in the area.

Access to businesses and transit stops will be in place throughout construction.

The second phase will get underway in August ahead of the school year, with most schools starting Aug. 22. That work will include putting in permanent barriers, asphalt and concrete.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com