Woman dead, Whitehorse man charged with dangerous driving causing death

A woman originally from Tuktoyaktuk, Northwest Territories is dead and a Whitehorse man is in custody following a motor vehicle incident, according to police.

Early in the morning on July 31, Whitehorse RCMP got a call about an injured person in a parking lot in Whitehorse’s Whistle Bend neighbourhood, per the Aug. 2 release from Yukon RCMP.

The injured, who police identified as Joanne Felix, 42, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said her family has been notified.

Police have arrested Jason Evans, 45, and charged him with dangerous operations of a motor vehicle causing death, per the release. Evans went to territorial court on Aug. 1 and remains in custody.

Police have seized a vehicle believed to have been involved.

Police are continuing to look into the cause and the circumstances that led up to the incident. Police are offering their condolences and asking people with information to contact the Yukon RCMP major crimes unit at 867-667-5555.

