Wildfires close Dempster Highway in northern Yukon

The Yukon department of Highways and Public Works is warning motorists that the Dempster Highway is closed due to wildfire activity.

The closure affects an area between the Ogilve River Bridge and just south of Eagle Plains.

The Yukon wildfire information hub shows four fires burning near the Dempster Highway. One initially reported June 9 is out of control and burning about 100 hectares. Two more were both discovered July 26, one is 100 hectares in size and the other, the Enterprise Creek Fire is 700 hectares. The fourth, burning further north is 15 hectares in size.

According to an update on the department’s Facebook page published around noon on July 28, the closure is expected to last at least until tomorrow morning. Motorists are urged to check 511yukon.ca for the most up to date information on travel conditions.

