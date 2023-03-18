Whitehorse youth face charges related to Riverdale school incident

Three youth are facing multiple charges following a March 9 situation in Riverdale.

RCMP arrested the youths in Riverdale following allegations that they were inside a Whitehorse high school with weapons, including a replica firearm. The youth were not students at the school.

In an update on March 16, police said one youth is facing nine charges, including four counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, one count of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, one count of pointing a firearm, and one count of resisting or obstructing a police officer.

The second youth has been charged with four counts, including possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and two counts of failure to comply with conditions.

RCMP said information cannot be released at this time related to charges for the third youth.

During searches, police located and seized a BB gun made to resemble a handgun, a canister of bear spray, brass knuckles, and a conducted energy weapon, generally known by the brand name Taser.

“Calls related to safety concerns at our schools are one of our highest priorities,” says Sgt. Dustin Grant, Whitehorse RCMP acting Detachment Commander.

“We appreciated cooperation from school staff and the public in helping us locate the individuals involved in this call, which led to a safe resolution for the school, the suspects, bystanders in the area and police.”

Police cannot provide the identity of the people involved under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All three of the youth have been released, two with court-ordered conditions and one with police-ordered conditions.