Whitehorse Transit Route 5 service temporarily reduced effective April 19

A city bus heads up Lazulite Drive in Copper Ridge. Route 5 will not be serving the neighbourhood as part of changes being made in light of the closure of Robert Service Way. (Yukon News file)

The City of Whitehorse is cancelling part of its Route 5 transit service, for the time-being.

In an April 18 announcement, the city said the changes to the Lobird Estates – Copper Ridge Express route are due to the closure of a portion of Robert Service Way. The changes come into effect April 19.

Until further notice, officials said, there will be no Route 5 service along Robert Service Way, in Copper Ridge, or along Second Avenue, south of Main Street downtown.

Those in Copper Ridge who use the route will now need to use Route 2 or 6 with transfers. Downtown riders who use stops along Second Avenue south of Main Street will now need to use the stop at Whitehorse City Hall.

Service to the Lobird neighborhood will leave city hall at its regularly scheduled time 40 minutes after each hour and additionally at 10 minutes after the hour during peak periods through the week.

The Takhini – University portion of Route 5 is not changed.

“Without these changes, Route 5 runs approximately 90 minutes late, and impacts other routes as well,” the city said. “We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause riders and thank everyone for their patience during this time.”

Robert Service Way and nearby trails have been closed between Fourth Avenue to the softball fields since April 8 due to a landslide and the risk of future slides.

In 2022, the same portion of roadway and trails were closed for approximately six weeks due to a landslide as well.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com