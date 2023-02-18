Whitehorse taxi bylaw amended to raise camera fines

Whitehorse city council has voted to raise fines under the vehicle for hire bylaw. (Yukon News file photo)

The maximum fines charged to taxi drivers who repeatedly fail to follow security camera rules have been raised.

Whitehorse city council unanimously approved amendments to the city’s vehicle-for-hire bylaw at its last meeting on Feb. 13. The amendments were introduced on Jan. 23 and passed all three readings without discussion.

Six security camera offences will now result in a maximum fine of $5,000 for a second offence. The fee for a first-time offender remains at $2,500. The fines will be dealt when a taxi driver hasn’t hardwired their camera; doesn’t record fares; doesn’t retain footage; or provides footage to someone who isn’t a designated officer or requiring it for insurance purposes.

Three additional fines have also been increased from $100 to $500 to serve as “stronger deterrents,” according to the city’s acting bylaw services manager on Jan. 23.

All three of the $500 fines are related to ensuring all taxis are outfitted with a bylaw-approved, properly mounted camera. These fines can be levied against the owner of the taxi company or the operator of the vehicle. Officers are permitted to use discretion if a legitimate technical issue affects a taxi’s camera.

The changes follow a 2022 review of the bylaws relating to safety.

