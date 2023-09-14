Whitehorse store robbed at knifepoint, thieves escape with snacks

Three thieves dressed in dark clothing are seen in a photo from surveillance footage confronting two staffers at a downtown Whitehorse gas station on Sept. 13. The individual in the bottom right of the image can be seen holding a knife. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News) One of the four thieves involved in the Sept. 13 robbery of a gas station and convenience store in Whitehorse are seen in a photo taken from surveillance footage. The individual is wearing dark clothing, a face covering and a Pittsburgh Pirates ball cap. (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)

A group of young people robbed a convenience store and gas station in downtown Whitehorse at knifepoint early on the morning of Sept. 13.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. when four youths dressed in dark clothing — one wearing a face covering — entered the store and began helping themselves to snacks and beverages. When the individuals, who the shop owner identified as men, tried to leave the store without paying, they were confronted by staff.

In surveillance footage seen by the News, one of the young people forces his way out the front door while a staffer tries to prevent them from leaving. The remaining three individuals exit the store after one of them pulls a knife on store employees.

“Thank God no one was hurt,” the store’s manager, who asked not to be identified, said. He added that the thieves made off with less than $20 in goods.

Staff at the shop alerted RCMP to the robbery, and officers arrived on the scene approximately five minutes later.

The manager told the News that he hopes parents will check in with their children to inquire about their whereabouts at the time of the robbery.

“Parents that have boys, if they don’t know where they were last night between 1 (a.m.) – 2 a.m., they should ask if their son is involved,” he said.

The robbery occurred less than one month after the same business was targeted with a petrol bomb.

“[My employees] are asking: is this a safe area to work or not? […] It’s going to be hard to hire people willing to work at nighttime.”

Whitehorse RCMP failed to respond to the News’ request for comment on the incident before press time.

READ MORE: Whitehorse gas station attacked with petrol bomb

Contact Matthew Bossons at matthew.bossons@yukon-news.com

crimeWhitehorse