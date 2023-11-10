Whitehorse seeks information on curbside recycling

In the wake of the closure of Raven Recycling’s drop-off bins, the City of Whitehorse is seeking a new solution, possibly curbside recycling pickup.

On Oct. 9 the city announced it is launching a Request for Information (RFI) looking into curbside recycling.

“The unexpected closure of the city’s largest free recycling drop-off has forced the city to find a viable alternative to support the continuation of diversion and recycling in our city. Despite the time constraints, staff have worked diligently with experts and our governmental partners to identify potential options and costs,” said Mayor Laura Cabott.

The RFI, which went live on the city’s procurement page on Nov. 10, is looking for input from potential contractors who might have the capability to deliver curbside recycling for Whitehorse homes. Interested parties have until Dec. 8 to make submissions.

The city and its recycling committee have already been looking into options for non-refundable recycling but the RFI is being called a key step. The Yukon government’s new extended producer responsibility legislation will also factor into decisions and planning around a potential recycling program. The legislation holds the manufacturers of products and packaging responsible for their responsible management at the end of their life cycle.

According to the city’s best estimate, it will cost the city about $960,000 to purchase recycling containers and $2.2 million per year to collect and process the recyclables.

