Whitehorse RCMP seek truck involved in Porter Creek hit and run

A police cruiser passes by the RCMP detachment in Whitehorse on Aug. 22, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Whitehorse RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run collision on the Alaska Highway in Porter Creek.

Police say they were called about the collision at approximately 11:45 p.m. on April 29.

The crash, which police say the driver of a truck and camper fled the scene of, took place on the stretch of highway between Wann Road and 12th Avenue.

“According to a witness, a truck with a camper on the back was travelling northbound, crossed into the southbound lane, and sideswiped another vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle then lost control and went into the ditch, while the truck continued northbound without stopping. The driver and only occupant of the second vehicle had non-life threatening injuries in addition to significant damage to their vehicle,” a May 10 notice from the RCMP reads.

The truck police are searching for is a Ford F-250 or a similar style of pickup. The truck had a light-coloured camper in its box that it’s believed sustained significant damage in the collision.

Police hope to speak with witnesses or view any dash cam or surveillance footage that may show the damaged truck leaving the scene.

Those with information are encouraged to contact the RCMP at 867-667-5551.

