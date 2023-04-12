Whitehorse RCMP seek public’s help in identifying suspect

RCMP is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in a break and enter. (Courtesy/RCMP)

Whitehorse RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an April 12 break and enter.

In a statement RCMP said at approximately 2:30 p.m., police received a call of a break and enter in progress in the Whistle Bend neighbourhood of Whitehorse. The caller reported seeing on home surveillance cameras a person who appeared to be carrying a weapon and attempting to enter a home.

Police immediately attended the area. The officers on scene established that the person left the home while police were on their way to the neighbourhood.

Police appreciated cooperation from the public as some roads in Whistle Bend were temporarily closed for public safety.

Investigators with the Whitehorse RCMP detachment are now seeking to identify the suspect. The person is described as approximately 5’8 to 5’10 tall with an average build.

At the time of this offence, the person was wearing: a black or dark brown sweater with white writing on the sleeve; a black face mask and dark sunglasses; a dark hat or hood; and yellow gloves.

The hat/hood is obscuring any further physical descriptors, police said.

Police are aware that a photo of the suspect is circulating on social media, including the weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers via phone at 867-667-6715 or online at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca. The public is advised not approach or confront the suspect.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com