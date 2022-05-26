Whitehorse RCMP is investigating a May 19 assault near the Black Street Stairs. (Yukon News/file)

Whitehorse RCMP seek assistance identifying suspect in Black Street stairs assault

The assault took place shortly after midnight on May 19.

Help from the public is being sought in identifying the man who allegedly assaulted a woman near the Black Street stairs in the early-morning hours of May 19.

An RCMP news release from May 25 states that a woman was walking near the Black Street stairs shortly after midnight when she was approached by a man who claimed to know her. The man assaulted her, but was interrupted and chased off by other people who were in the area.

Police were called and they canvassed the area, but did not locate anyone matching the description of the suspect. They are now seeking help identifying the man.

The suspect is described as between 30 and 40 years old and approximately 5’8” tall. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, black pants, a black cap and white running shoes.

All residents of the area who have exterior video cameras at their house are asked to contact the Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555. Tips can also be called in anonymously to 867-667-6715 or submitted online at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca.

(Jim Elliot)

