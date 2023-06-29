Whitehorse RCMP raises alarm over fake currency

The RCMP advises the public about an increase in the circulation of counterfeit bills in Whitehorse

Whitehorse RCMP said in a June 22 press release that there has been an increase in the circulation of counterfeit bills.

The statement warns members of the community to watch out for bills labelled as film props.

“Police have received multiple calls from local businesses who have inadvertently accepted counterfeit currency,” the statement said.

“Though the bills may initially look and feel somewhat real, they are labelled as film props and are not legal tender. There are multiple files under investigation as police believe these bills may have been passed on purpose to defraud a variety of Whitehorse businesses.”

The statement said the Bank of Canada has some recommendations for the public to prevent the spread of counterfeit or suspicious bank notes.

These recommendations include routinely checking the security features of all notes and, if it is safe to do so, politely refusing to accept cash that you believe to be fake, explaining that you suspect it may be counterfeit.

Other recommendations include asking for another note if you suspect the one issued to you as being fake and advising the person to check the note with the local police.

The person suspecting the fake currency is also advised to inform local police of a possible attempt to pass suspected counterfeit money.

The recommendation also encourages the public to be courteous and remember the person in possession of the bill could be an innocent victim who does not realize that the note is suspicious.

“Consider checking any bills you may be carrying in a wallet or cash box for markings that show they are not legitimate currency and reporting suspicious bills to police,” it said, adding that timely reporting helps police and the courts bring counterfeiters to justice.

Anyone with information about incidents relating to counterfeits is encouraged to contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555. To provide anonymous tips, the public can contact Crimestoppers by phone at 867-667-6715 or online at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca

