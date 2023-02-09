Ronald Dowell, 69, has been missing since Feb. 8, according to RCMP. (Supplied/RCMP)

Whitehorse RCMP plea for public’s assistance in locating 69-year-old man

Police say Ronald Dowell has been missing since Feb. 8

Whitehorse RCMP are seeking the public’s help in finding Ronald Dowell.

The 69-year-old man was last seen on Feb. 8, according to a Feb. 9 release from police. The release does not indicate the last place he was seen.

In the release, police describe Dowell as 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall, weighing 141 pounds or 64 kilograms, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Dowell was last seen carrying a burgundy or red backpack and wearing army pants, a burgundy hoodie, a black winter coat and red and dark grey running shoes.

People with information on Dowell’s whereabouts are being asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca or 867-667-6715.

