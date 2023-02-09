Whitehorse RCMP plea for public’s assistance in locating 69-year-old man

Whitehorse RCMP are seeking the public’s help in finding Ronald Dowell.
The 69-year-old man was last seen on Feb. 8, according to a Feb. 9 release from police. The release does not indicate the last place he was seen.
In the release, police describe Dowell as 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall, weighing 141 pounds or 64 kilograms, with grey hair and blue eyes.
Dowell was last seen carrying a burgundy or red backpack and wearing army pants, a burgundy hoodie, a black winter coat and red and dark grey running shoes.
People with information on Dowell’s whereabouts are being asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca or 867-667-6715.
Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com