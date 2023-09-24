Whitehorse RCMP make property crime arrests near Wolf Creek

The Whitehorse RCMP made a pair of arrests following a string of property crimes in the Wolf Creek area.

The police investigation began with an initial call about the theft of a vehicle on Sept. 18. A notice about the arrests issued on Sept. 20 states that a description of the suspects and their vehicle from witnesses allowed police to identify suspects, but patrols did not locate them.

Further calls to police about break and enters, thefts and other suspicious behaviour were received by police over the next few hours with similar descriptions of suspects. At 3 p.m. on Sept. 18, police received another call from the Wolf Creek area. Knowing that the suspects were nearby, the RCMP located two people with assistance from witnesses and a police dog.

A 25-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were taken into custody. They face two break-and-enter charges, two counts of theft under $5,000, and charges for auto theft, resisting police officers and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The man is also charged with breaching a probation order and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The police notice states that following an initial court appearance on Sept. 19, the pair were kept in custody pending a future court appearance.

