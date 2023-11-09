Whitehorse Main Street Town Square survey suggests complaints and merits

The City of Whitehorse’s town square on Main Street is seen on Aug. 4, the day after the city issued a public service announcement about an animal being impounded following an incident that took place in the town square. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Whitehorse’s city council received a report detailing the public and the business community’s views on the Main Street Town Square, a downtown street closure piloted this summer.

The town square was a portion of Main Street closed between 2nd Avenue and Front Street. It featured public artwork, food trucks, live music and spaces for vendors on the closed street between May and early September.

Public engagement about the project indicates mixed views, as shown in the report presented at the city’s Nov. 6 meeting. City council heard that the project budget was $169,102 and that some items purchased for it could be reused.

The survey, conducted in the last half of September, found 54 per cent of the public who responded were satisfied or very satisfied, while 53 per cent of business respondents were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied. Sixty-two per cent of the businesses that identified themselves as adjacent to Main Street Town Square were either dissatisfied or very dissatisfied. Responses to the survey came from 1,236 members of the general public and 257 businesses, 56 of which stated they were adjacent to the town square.

Among surveyed businesses self-identifying as adjacent to Main Street Town Square, 19 declared a decrease in business revenue between June and August 2023 compared to 2022, 10 declared an increase and 16 reported no change.

Most of the businesses surveyed recognized that other things affecting the Yukon economy this summer, especially inflation, probably impacted their bottom lines.

For those critical of this year’s Main Street Town Square street closure, it may come down to the execution rather than the concept. A total of 72 per cent of surveyed city residents and 59 per cent of businesses answered either yes or maybe when asked if the city should undertake a similar activity in the future.

At the meeting, city staff told councillors that the town square concept is appealing to most businesses, but problems arose due to a short timeline for implementing the project and businesses that might be affected had higher expectations for consultation. Staff maintained the concerns are not insurmountable and told council that businesses want to be a part of planning discussions and want plenty of notice.

The city’s survey solicited ideas for improvements.

A total of 60.5 per cent of survey respondents said improvements to activities or entertainment would be beneficial, and 45 per cent wanted improved community and business engagement.

Businesses’ main suggested improvements are related to changing the location at 46.7 per cent, and the activities and entertainment offered at 40.6 per cent.

Input on the location of the Main Street Town Square was also taken, with the same location as this year favoured by 57 per cent of residents and 50 per cent of businesses. The riverfront off Front Street was favoured by 49 per cent of residents and 53 per cent of businesses, while Front Street, between Main and Steele streets, was seen as favourable by 40 per cent of residents and 45 per cent of responding businesses.

When the city directly engaged with vendors that set up on the town square, the food trucks reported doing well, but the other vendors reported low sales. Eight adjacent stores in the Horwoods Mall reported a loss of business over the summer during the town square.

Accessibility was also cited as a concern with accessible parking spots lost to the closed part of Main Street and city staff acknowledging there had been no time to discuss plans with the city accessibility committee.

“I do think it’s really important to note, and a few others have said this already, that our staff were put into a pretty tight timeline to make this happen. So it’s not a surprise that there is a fair bit of dissatisfaction. I would say not enough to throw out the whole idea — the concept — but I think that that had a lot to do with it. The short timeline that you were put on. I’m very impressed that you’re on budget. That’s fantastic,” Mayor Laura Cabott said at the meeting.

The mayor said she wants to see the proposed alternative locations for a 2024 town square considered.

