Whitehorse airport sees 2 more large jet landings

It has been a busy few days at the Whitehorse airport, as its tarmac saw two different large cargo jets land after being diverted away from the airport in Anchorage, Alaska.

Nov. 13 saw two Boeing 747-400s land at Erik Nielsen Whitehorse International Airport. Both planes were operated by Michigan-based cargo carrier Kalitta Air. One plane was coming from Hong Kong and the other from New York City when they were diverted to Whitehorse due to weather delays in Anchorage.

Both planes seemed to have departed by mid-morning on Nov. 14.

The large jets drew considerable attention from passersby as they are approximately twice the size of the largest planes in Air North’s fleet.

“Due to the size of the planes, operational support was provided by Whitehorse airport. The planes landed safely and there were no flight delays caused due to the diversion,” reads a Nov. 14 email from a Yukon government representative in the Highways and Public Works department.

One of the Kalitta Air jets was making its second landing in Whitehorse in recent days having touched down in the Yukon, also due to weather over Anchorage, on Nov. 9.

