Watson Lake RCMP provides update on controlled explosive detonations

Watson Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding information about explosives found in the community over the weekend.

On Sept. 3, RCMP were contacted by a resident who found the backpack containing explosives inside an abandoned van parked in an industrial lot in a sparsely populated area, according to a Sept. 4 statement.

Watson Lake RCMP quickly attended the scene, vacated the area and set up a containment perimeter, RCMP noted in a statement. The RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit attended and assisted in detonating the explosives in a controlled and safe manner.

“While the Watson Lake RCMP are investigating the discovered items, we want to assure that there is no further public safety concern related to this incident at this time,” read the statement. “This is a good reminder that if Yukoners come across suspicious items, they should contact their local police and not interact with the items.”

Anyone with any information should contact Watson Lake RCMP at 867-667-5555. To report anonymously, contact Crimestoppers by phone at 867-667-6715 or online at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca.

Contact Patrick Egwu at patrick.egwu@yukon-news.com