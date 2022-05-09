Water system repairs underway

The City of Whitehorse is making repairs to the water system, with repairs happening to a water main along Two Mile Hill. They are expected to be finished May 13. (City of Whitehorse)

Whitehorse residents are being asked to conserve water and avoid non-critical activities that use the city’s water system such as wash vehicles and yard work involving water use.

City of Whitehorse crews are working on emergency repairs to the water system, the city said in a May 6 statement.

The repairs began May 6 on a water main leak along Two Mile Hill and are expected to continue until May 13.

It was noted that multiple areas of Whitehorse will be affected and residents may notice discolouration and lower water pressure during the repair work. If residents find tap water is dark or cloudy, it’s recommended they flush the lines for up to 15 minutes or until water appears clear. The water is safe to drink, officials said.

(Stephanie Waddell)