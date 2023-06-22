Ukrainian-Canadian Association delivers supplies to Ukraine

The group will deliver supplies to victims of the war in Ukraine

The Ukrainian-Canadian Association of Yukon (UCAY) is currently on a mission to deliver supplies to victims of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Through fundraising efforts, two board members of the association departed the territory to deliver critical supplies to Ukrainians.

On June 15, Donna Reimchen, 39, a Whitehorse resident for 16 years, and Lesia Hnatiw, 51, a Yukoner for 12 years, left Whitehorse on an Edmonton-bound Air North flight. From there, they headed to Krakow, Poland. They expect to arrive in Yuzhnoukrains’k, Ukraine, between June 22 and 23.

Goods to be delivered include patient monitors, blood pressure measurement cuffs and two-way radios donated by Yukon Health. They also have hemostatic gauze and tourniquets donated by Whitehorse’s Scrub Shack, water purification tablets donated by Coast Mountain Sports, handmade quilts donated by Lois Clarke of Atlin, as well as used laptops, tablets, cell phones, binoculars and GPS units donated by dozens of individual Yukoners.

“Each time we send an essential piece of equipment, every time we personally deliver a handmade quilt along with a smile or a hug, we are showing Ukrainians our unwavering support,” Reimchen said. “I am beyond thrilled to be making the trip with Lesia on behalf of the thousands of Yukoners who have supported our efforts.”

Reimchen, who is the treasurer of UCAY, said the most useful items they are delivering on their trip are the $50,000 worth of crucial antibiotics procured through UCAY’s partnership with Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC).

“We are very fortunate to have found HPIC as our partners in getting these antibiotics into Ukraine,” said Reimchen. “HPIC delivers health and hope to the world’s most vulnerable people through access to medicines, and we are very happy to be assisting with their work.”

The group said, as with its previous missions, it will be supporting the Yuzhnoukrains’k municipal hospital in the Mykolaiv Raion, while defensive items for Ukraine’s military will be delivered to Mayor Volodymyr Shmatko of Chortkiv, Ukraine, who personally delivers supplies to the front lines.

Reimchen and Hnatiw urged Yukoners and Canadians to keep Ukraine in their thoughts.

“These are people simply wanting to live their lives in freedom and dignity,” Hnatiw said. “Everything about this illegal war speaks to a desire to destroy, to annihilate self-determination and to subjugate the Ukrainian people. I am proud to be part of this effort to reach out a hand directly to Ukraine — and to show that Yukoners are here to support them until the job is done.”

This is not the first time the group will be making a trip to deliver supplies to victims of the ongoing war.

On Feb. 1, the group travelled to Ukraine to provide about $50,000 worth of medical supplies, equipment and essential medicines. Another $5,000 worth of two-way radios with in-built apps were donated to support those in hospitals and at the frontlines. On the same trip, the team also brought in $10,000 worth of power banks, solar power charging stations, winter boots, binoculars, spotting scopes and rangefinders.

The group said its fundraising campaign remains active at afterthefireisout.com/yukon-ukraine

