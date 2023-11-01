This graphic shows the pathway along Two Mile Hill that has been closed for the season and for water main testing. (Courtesy/City of Whitehorse)

Two Mile Hill path closes for the season

Active transportation commuters advised to use the north side of the road

Those who commute via active transportation are being asked to use the north side of Two Mile Hill after the City of Whitehorse closed the multi-use path on the south side of the road for the season.

Along with the seasonal closure of the pathway from Range Road to Chilkoot Way, the city is also advising that the other section of pathway along Two Mile Hill from Chilkoot Way to Second Avenue will be closed between Nov. 3 and 14 for water main testing. Residents can expect to see heavy equipment excavating in the area.

