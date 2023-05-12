Trondëk Hwëchin farm fighting off Yukon’s Klondike River flooding

People are being asked to avoid the Rock Creek and Henderson Corner area

The ice jam on the Klondike River at Rock Creek, seen on May 8. (Submitted/Government of Yukon)

The Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in farm is fighting off Klondike River flood waters near Dawson City.

Thirty-two people have been evacuated from Rock Creek and Henderson Corner due to the flood situation, according to the latest numbers from an information officer.

In a May 12 update by email, Julia Duchesne of the Yukon government’s emergency coordination centre said the ice jam at Henderson Corner has released and water levels may rapidly rise in Rock Creek and surrounding areas.

As per the update, people are being asked to avoid the Rock Creek and Henderson Corner area given that it’s an active flood zone.

The update advises:

”Please stay on alert if you are located in these areas. In the event of an evacuation or power outage, a siren will sound. Go to a muster point: primary [at] Klondike Valley Fire Department [and] secondary [at] bus turnaround just south of Henderson Corner.”

A portion of the North Klondike Highway was temporarily closed late on May 10 as water crossed the road. The highway reopened on the morning of May 11 to one lane.

In the latest advisory, rain is in the forecast. Added rain and continued snowmelt mean water levels on the Klondike River will stay high.

Localized flooding is expected to continue until the ice melts. The release of the ice jam at Henderson Creek could worsen the flooding at the farm, as per the latest advisory.

Evacuees seeking accommodation can call emergency support services at 867-332-4597.

