Break dancers warm up before the competition on the Yukon Arts Centre main stage. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) Cypherfest judges put on a show prior to breakdance battles on the main stage at the Yukon Arts Centre. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News) The Cypherfest breakdancing competition on the Yukon Arts Centre main stage was accompanied by lights, projected video and a DJ set. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Cypherfest, the Yukon’s annual hip-hop and breakdancing festival, went off in Whitehorse and Carcross from July 17 to 23. Events included skills workshops, battles and more.

The event has run since 2009 and is currently organized by The Heart of Riverdale Community Centre.

