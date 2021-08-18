Territory sees 13 new COVID-19 cases

The Yukon’s acting Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Catherine Elliott reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 from 12 p.m. Aug. 13, to 12 p.m. Aug. 17 bringing the number of active cases to 40.

Seven of the new cases are in Whitehorse with the remaining six in rural Yukon.

Since March 22, 2020 there’s been 660 cases in the territory with 600 of those since June 1, including out of territory residents diagnosed in the Yukon and probable cases. Out of territory individuals who are diagnosed in the Yukon are counted in the active count, but not in the Yukon total case count as they are counted in their home jurisdiction, it was noted in the statement.

Since June 1, 2021, 614 people have recovered and six people have died, five of whom were unvaccinated and one was partially vaccinated. A total of eight people have died from COVID-19 since November 2020.

(Stephanie Waddell)