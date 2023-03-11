Territorial government continues power bill rebates

The territorial government is keeping up its energy bill rebates as an inflation relief measure. (Yukon News file)

The Yukon government is continuing its energy rebates offered as an inflation-relief method.

The $150 inflation relief rebate on electricity bills first instituted in March 2022 and extended in September 2022 is being renewed again. All non-government residential and commercial electricity customers will have $50 credited to their ATCO Electric Yukon and Yukon Energy electricity bills regardless of how much power they are using.

“The government will continue to monitor inflation and costs of living to determine when to apply a further rebate extension to electricity bills,” the announcement of the rebate extension reads.

The government notice states that the rebate joins another assistance package for residential ratepayers that provides $22.62 per month to cover the first 1,000 kilowatt hours of power used each month.

“Yukoners are still seeing increased costs across many essential goods and services. The Inflation Relief Rebate has been extended to provide immediate support to help offset these impacts as our government continues to explore long-term solutions to inflation,” said John Streicker, the minister responsible for the Yukon Energy Corp.

(Jim Elliot)