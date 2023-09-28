Still no doctors working at Yukon’s ‘1st of its kind’ bilingual health centre

The Yukon’s bilingual health centre — which the health minister called the “first of its kind” — apparently still has no doctors working at it. The centre has, however, moved to its permanent location in Whitehorse almost a year after it opened.

The Centre de santé Constellation Health Centre’s new space is located at 9010 Quartz Rd., beside the Whitehorse Health Centre.

The Yukon government’s website about the centre indicates clients will get access to an interdisciplinary team including physicians.

A Sept. 25 press release from the Yukon government notes nurse practitioners, a registered nurse, a licensed practical nurse and a social worker working at the centre — with no mention of physicians in the list. In the release, l’Association franco-yukonnaise director Isabelle Salesse said the new location will allow the centre to increase the number of people it serves, adding that “we are hoping that bilingual doctors will join” the centre soon.

A response was not available from the Health and Social Services department by the News’ deadline about whether a doctor currently works at the centre and whether a doctor has ever worked at the centre.

Per the release, the centre, which originally opened at a temporary spot in the city’s downtown on Nov. 1, 2022, currently serves 816 Yukoners.

“Since opening, the facility has helped strengthen the Yukon’s health care, in particular for the territory’s francophone population,” Health and Social Services Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee said in the release.

The director of integrated health services previously told reporters the centre expects to take on more than 2,500 clients.

The centre is not a walk-in clinic. Clients must be registered. With no operating walk-in clinic in Whitehorse, for patients without a primary care provider, the only remaining option is the emergency department at Whitehorse General Hospital.

McPhee has committed to a “government-supported” walk-in clinic, which she previously said would open in 2022. Opening a new walk-in clinic in the Yukon’s capital by January 2024 is a stipulation in the latest iteration of the confidence and supply agreement between the Yukon Liberal and Yukon NDP caucuses.

Per the release, Yukoners can still apply to the bilingual health centre as applications are still being prioritized and accepted. Those Yukoners who are not initially accepted, will go on a waitlist and can expect to be notified when space opens up.

