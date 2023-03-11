Spring elections upcoming for several Yukon First Nation governments

Leadership positions on the ballot across the territory as several First Nations have elections on near horizon

Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin elections office for for the upcoming 2023 elections for chief, deputy chief and council positions on Front Street in Dawson City Yukon. (image courtesy Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin website)

Four Yukon First Nation governments are heading into elections during March and April — the Kwanlin Dün First Nation, Selkirk First Nation, Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin and the First Nation of Na-cho Nayak Dun.

Kwanlin Dün is first to the polls with the general election day on March 15. The advance poll took place on March 8. Two candidates, incumbent Doris Bill and Sean Smith, are vying for chief with 15 candidates running for six councillor positions.

Selkirk First Nation is next with an election scheduled for April 5, with the advance poll March 29. Three candidates are running for chief, Darin Isaac, Ellen Marcotte, and Sharon Nelson. There are three candidates for two wolf councillor positions and two people have been acclaimed as crow councillors, Samantha Dawson and Ashley Edzerza. Keyshawn Sawyer was acclaimed as youth councillor and Amy Johnny, acclaimed as elder councillor.

Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin citizens vote in April, with the general election April 20 and the advance poll April 6. Roberta Joseph is running for re-election as chief and Darren Taylor has put his name forward. There are three candidates the one position of deputy chief, and nine candidates for three councillor positions. Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin citizens will be able to vote by electronic ballot this year, with details on the First Nation’s website.

Nacho Nyak Dun’s election will be held April 19. Nominations for chief, deputy chief, four councillors and one youth councillor are open until 4:30 pm. March 17. The advance poll is scheduled for April 6.

Taku River Tlingit First Nation is holding a by-election for one councillor position and nominations close April 24.

Kluane First Nation is currently hiring a returning officer, with a by-election for two council positions expected by early June.

The Liard First Nation holds an election every three years. Their next election would be due by June 2023.

Champagne and Aishihik First Nations elected a new chief, Barb Joe in October 2022 and Pauline Frost began her term as chief with the Vuntut Gwitchin in January, 2023.

Contact Lawrie Crawford at lawrie.crawford@yukon-news.com