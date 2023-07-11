RCMP officers, police dogs and the police emergency response team attended Long Lake Road on July 10, in response to a report of a shooting. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)

Shooting results in temporary closure of Whitehorse’s Long Lake Road

Police believe it was a targeted shooting and that there is no immediate risk to the public

The temporary closure of Long Lake Road in Whitehorse on July 10 was due to a shooting in which one person was injured.

Whitehorse RCMP were alerted to the firearm incident at approximately 9:30 a.m., when they received a call about an individual with a gunshot wound on the road.

RCMP officers, police dogs and the police emergency response team attended the scene to investigate and “ensure public safety,” according to a July 11 RCMP press release.

The gunshot victim was transported to hospital and the release states that no further information about the victim will be released.

Police believe the shooting was a targeted attack and that there is no immediate danger to the public. It is also believed that the shooting occurred several hours before police were alerted to the incident.

Authorities are encouraging anyone who witnessed anything suspicious on or around Long Lake Road between 1 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on July 10 to contact the Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555. People living on the road who have home surveillance systems or dash cam systems are also urged to reach out.

