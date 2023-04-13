Sharon Nelson returns as Selkirk First Nation’s chief, new council elected April 5

Selkirk First Nation selected its next chief and council in an April 5 election.

Sharon Nelson is the First Nation’s chief again after receiving 158 of 308 votes cast according to results published to the First Nation’s website. She beat out Ellen Marcotte and outgoing chief Darin Isaac.

Nelson was earlier elected as Selkirk First Nation’s chief for the 2017 to 2020 term.

Cody Sims, who had been the youth councillor on the First Nation’s council last term, received the most votes overall to represent the Wolf Clan as a councillor. The other wolf councillor will be Patrick McGinty while Dean Gill ran but was not elected to one of the two available seats.

The Crow Clan will be represented by Samantha Dawson and Ashley Edzerza.

Amy Johnny was acclaimed to the role of elder councillor and Keyshawn Sawyer will be representing the First Nation’s youth.

Voting was conducted by mail-in ballots as well as an advance poll and an election day poll with both available in Pelly Crossing and in Whitehorse. All-candidates forums were also held in both communities.

