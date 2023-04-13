The Selkirk First Nation offices in Pelly Crossing. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News)

The Selkirk First Nation offices in Pelly Crossing. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News)

Sharon Nelson returns as Selkirk First Nation’s chief, new council elected April 5

Council chosen after polling in Pelly Crossing and Whitehorse

Selkirk First Nation selected its next chief and council in an April 5 election.

Sharon Nelson is the First Nation’s chief again after receiving 158 of 308 votes cast according to results published to the First Nation’s website. She beat out Ellen Marcotte and outgoing chief Darin Isaac.

Nelson was earlier elected as Selkirk First Nation’s chief for the 2017 to 2020 term.

Cody Sims, who had been the youth councillor on the First Nation’s council last term, received the most votes overall to represent the Wolf Clan as a councillor. The other wolf councillor will be Patrick McGinty while Dean Gill ran but was not elected to one of the two available seats.

The Crow Clan will be represented by Samantha Dawson and Ashley Edzerza.

Amy Johnny was acclaimed to the role of elder councillor and Keyshawn Sawyer will be representing the First Nation’s youth.

Voting was conducted by mail-in ballots as well as an advance poll and an election day poll with both available in Pelly Crossing and in Whitehorse. All-candidates forums were also held in both communities.

Contact Jim Elliot at jim.elliot@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Whitehorse RCMP seek public’s help in identifying suspect
Next story
Eligible Yukon agricultural projects can apply for funding

Just Posted

Mary Jane Moses receives her honorary bachelor of northern heritage and culture from Yukon University at the graduation ceremony June 4. On left is university president and vice chancellor Dr. Lesley Brown and on right is chancellor Jamena James Allen. (Courtesy/Yukon University)
Yukon University announces appointments

The Selkirk First Nation offices in Pelly Crossing. (Lawrie Crawford/Yukon News)
Sharon Nelson returns as Selkirk First Nation’s chief, new council elected April 5

RCMP is seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in a break and enter. (Courtesy/RCMP)
Whitehorse RCMP seek public’s help in identifying suspect

The Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in Farm near Dawson City is seen on July 21, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
Eligible Yukon agricultural projects can apply for funding