Search underway for missing woman

Ramona Peter was last seen April 21

Ross River RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating a First Nation woman, Ramona Peter, who was reported missing on April 28.

A statement by RCMP said Peter was last seen on April 21 wearing a long blue winter jacket.

The statement gives Peter’s description as 40 years old; 5-foot-6 (168 cm); 110 lbs (50 kg); long black hair and brown eyes.

“Police are very concerned for Ramona’s well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long,” reads the April 29 RCMP statement.

On May 1, Yukon RCMP said that Ross River RCMP engaged the Yukon RCMP Police Dog Service (PDS) and Yukon Search and Rescue (YSAR) for assistance in the investigation. Aerial patrols were conducted on April 29, and a helicopter and crew were involved in an aerial search of the area around Ross River on April 30. Police say they appreciate the partnership and expertise provided by searchers with YSAR and community volunteers.

Anyone with information on Peter’s whereabouts is urged to contact Ross River RCMP at 867-969-2677 or 867-969-5555, or contact Crimestoppers at 867-667-6715 or www.crimestoppersyukon.ca.

