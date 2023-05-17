Search ongoing for missing Ross River woman

In the search for missing Ross River Dena Council citizen Ramona Peter, the RCMP and the territory’s search and rescue agency say they are investigating all possible avenues across a wide area of the central and southern Yukon.

Peter was reported missing on April 28 and was last seen on April 21. A May 15 update from the RCMP, the first in 10 days, says they have overseen significant search efforts by land, air and water. Community members, volunteers, Yukon Search and Rescue members and police have participated in the search.

Peter, a First Nations woman who is 40 years old, is described as 5’6” tall and 110 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long blue winter jacket.

The RCMP says its investigation is ongoing in multiple Yukon communities including Ross River, Whitehorse and Watson Lake. Further aerial and watercraft searches are expected in the vicinity of Ross River this week.

Along with searches police say the investigation has been aided by tips from the public, interviews and the review of video footage.

“With the transition to warmer weather, disappearing snow and spring thaw, the RCMP is seeking the assistance of the community members of Ross River to please check their properties, including outbuildings, remote cabins, vehicles and alleyways for any signs of Ms. Peter,” the May 15 update on the search reads.

“Police continue to appreciate their partnership with the Ross River Dena Council and community members of Ross River. Anyone who wishes to participate in a search is encouraged to continue to share their plans and search activities with the RCMP. This will ensure the safety of searchers, and that investigators are fully aware of search results and areas already covered.”

Anyone who might have seen or interacted with Peter since April 21 can contact Ross River RCMP at 867-969-2677 or 867-969-5555. Tips can also be passed anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 867-667-6715 or at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca. The searchers are seeking any information, even that which might seem insignificant.

The Yukon government’s victim services branch and the family information liason unit (FILU), which provides support specifically for the families and loved ones of missing Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited individuals, are both offering their services to those affected by Peter’s disappearance.

Victim services can be reached at victim.services@yukon.ca or by phone at 867-667-8500 or toll free at 1-800-661-0408 extension 8500. FILU can be contacted at filu@yukon.ca, 867-332-0993 or toll free at 1-800-661-0408 extension 7178.

Peter’s disappearance was one of three crises that prompted the Ross River Dena Council to declare a state of emergency on May 12.

