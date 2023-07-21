Robert Service Way, seen in April, will once again be closed on July 22 and 23, this time for paving work. (Stephanie Waddell/Yukon News)

Robert Service Way will be closed to traffic July 22 and 23

Paving work scheduled

Those coming in and out of downtown Whitehorse will have one less option for travel on July 22 and 23 when Robert Service Way is closed once again.

The road will be shut from 7 a.m. July 22 until 7 p.m. July 23 for paving.

This latest shutdown comes following the road’s closure for a number of weeks in the spring due to landslides.

In a statement, the city said the work planned for the weekend will see the asphalt widened and soil berm removed. Material remaining from the earlier landslide will be removed at a later date.

“This will position us better for next spring when implementing protective measures, so the shift in travelling lanes does not extend onto the gravel shoulder,” the city noted in its statement. “This will also re-establish a paved shoulder for active transportation users heading into town.”

The Millennium Trail next to the roadway will remain open over the two-day road closure for those using active transportation.

