Revised health and safety guidelines for the Yukon’s 2021-22 school year are now online

Whitehorse students went back to school on Aug. 23 and health and safety guidelines are now online. The Department of Education, in working closely with the Chief Medical Officer of Health and COVID-19 Response Unit finalized the guidelines while keeping some measures in place to ensure schools remain low risk.

Students in rural Yukon follow a different school calendar and are returning to classes between Aug. 18 and Sept. 1.

Minister of Education Jeanie McLean said, “We are thrilled to welcome students back to full-time, in-class learning this fall and I wish everyone a safe and successful start to the school year.

“It’s important to have the opportunity to learn and grow in person with peers and teachers.

“Thanks to the tremendous efforts our school staff and public health officials, students will continue to benefit from the important academic, social and emotional supports that accompany in-person learning.”

Key updates include: Staff and students over the age of five must wear a mask in all indoor settings outside of the classroom. Masks aren’t required in the classroom;

No specific physical distancing measures are in place, however, schools expect students to respect traffic flows and be mindful of other’s personal space; and

Hand washing, hygiene practices and staying home while sick will still be encouraged and recommended.

School buses will operate normally but students, five and over, and drivers must wear masks.

Each school in the Yukon will finalize its operational plans to ensure students can return to in-person learning while maintaining flexibility to adapt classes if required throughout the post-vaccine recovery.

School-specific plans will be posted to the school’s websites.

Students, parents and families can expect their school will engage directly with them to communicate expectations and available educational program options for 2021-22; emphasize social-emotional approaches to learning and communication, and; be responsive and flexible in meeting individual student needs.

Parents and families can review the Yukon Kindergarten to Grade 12 Education Recovery Plan online.

