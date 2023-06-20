Resuming hunt for object downed by NORAD in Yukon depends on multiple factors: RCMP

Military planes are seen at the Whitehorse airport on Feb. 13. RCMP, which led the search for a high-altitude object downed by NORAD in February, worked with international, federal, provincial and territorial safety and security partners to respond to the incident. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)

The search for a high-altitude object downed by NORAD in the Yukon will resume depending on a number of factors, according to police.

In a June 13 email, RCMP cited inclement weather conditions, the large size of the search area, treacherous terrain and the availability of partners as factors to consider for resuming the search.

The search for the downed object attracted international attention and media coverage earlier this year. It was one of four events within just over a week involving mysterious aerial objects in Canadian and United States airspace.

In February, the 3,000-square-kilometre search area around Dawson City and Mayo was described by authorities as having mountainous terrain, deep snow cover and variable weather. RCMP announced in a Feb. 17 news release that the force had suspended the search given the highest probability area had been searched and the debris had not been located.

Police said the investigation will remain open until the location of the debris has been determined and the purpose of the object has been assessed.

RCMP, which led the search, worked with international, federal, provincial, and territorial safety and security partners to respond to the incident. The police force posted resources alongside the Canadian Armed Forces to retrieve the debris and will be investigating the incident with domestic and international partners.

Personnel experienced with forensic identification, and experts in explosives and biological and radiological hazards were deployed as part of the search, per the email. Police will not disclose further information on resources involved in the search for operational reasons.

RCMP have refused to release the cost of the search for now.

READ MORE:

RCMP refuse to release cost of search for object

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com