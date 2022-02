Rendezvous festival offers winter family fun at Shipyards Park

The largest of the snow sculptures at Shipyards Park dwarfed spectators. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Rendezvous attendees took in the snow sculptures at Shipyards Park in Whitehorse on Feb. 26. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Cria Long and Elaine Curran spray colured die on a pile of snow in the kids’ zone at Shipyards Park as Collin Long watches. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

One of the competitors in the Rendezvous chainsaw toss kicks up snow with his second attempt at Shipyards Park on Feb. 26. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)

Addison and Carter Rolling enjoy a scaled down version of the classic Rendezvous log toss in the kids’ zone at Shipyards Park on Feb. 26. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)