Remembrance Day flags and stickers given out free at Whitehorse car dealership

Whitehorse residents looking to display their recognition of veterans and active military members in the days leading up to Remembrance Day can pick up free car flags and bumper stickers courtesy of the Yukon Remembers Committee.

The flags and stickers emblazoned with the iconic poppy and the words Yukon Remembers are available at Whitehorse Motors on Fourth Avenue. The items are being offered free of charge, but donations are appreciated with 100 per cent of them bound for the local Royal Canadian Legion Branch.

“Yukon Remembers is a volunteer initiative aimed to ensure engagement and awareness around Remembrance Day,” said Wendy Tayler on behalf of the Yukon Remembers Committee. “Our efforts are undertaken with the approval of Whitehorse Local Legion Branch 254, and all donations directly benefit the local legion.”

