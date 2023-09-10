RCMP training set for Sept. 11 in downtown Whitehorse

Whitehorse residents can expect an increased RCMP presence on Sixth Avenue on Sept. 11.

In a Sept. 9 statement, Yukon RCMP said its specialized units from the critical incident program will use the Ryder Apartments on Sixth Avenue for drills and to practice skills.

RCMP explained they want the public to be aware of the increased police presence that will be in the area through the day.

“Training frequently allows police officers to maintain and improve their skills,” Sgt. Kent Langley, Yukon RCMP acting district operations and support services officer, said. “Proactive activities like this mean that police can respond efficiently and effectively when called to keep Yukon communities safe.”

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Yukon RCMP at 867-667-5555.

RCMP ask that the public not enter the building or bypass barricades to talk with police in the area while they are training.

