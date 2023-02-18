Military aircraft seen at the Whitehorse airport on Feb. 13. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)

Military aircraft seen at the Whitehorse airport on Feb. 13. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)

RCMP suspends search for downed aerial object in the Yukon

“The object is not tied to a scenario that justifies extraordinary search efforts”

The RCMP is suspending the search for debris from an aerial object shot down over the Yukon on Feb. 11.

“The highest probability area has been searched and the debris was not located,” police said in a Feb. 17 release.

“Given the snowfall that has occurred, the decreasing probability the object will be found and the current belief the object is not tied to a scenario that justifies extraordinary search efforts, the RCMP is terminating the search.”

The RCMP was leading the search, alongside the Canadian Armed Forces.

“The RCMP would like to thank the Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP members, the Yukon community and Indigenous Communities that have supported this effort,” reads the release.

READ MORE:

More than 135 military members mobilize in what local leaders call a legit hunt for downed object

Canadian officials looking for correlation in recent pattern of aerial objects

Trudeau confirms unidentified object downed in ‘fairly large area’ between Dawson and Mayo

Unidentified object over the territory posed no risk to Yukoners’ safety, premier says

Contact Dana Hatherly at dana.hatherly@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Territorial health transfer increased to 10 years
Next story
Yukon MLAs return to the House this spring with new premier, extended Liberal-NDP confidence deal

Just Posted

Sandy Silver stands to address the House on his last day as premier in the Yukon Legislative Assembly on Nov. 24, 2022. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
Yukon MLAs return to the House this spring with new premier, extended Liberal-NDP confidence deal

Quest 450-mile second place finisher Mille Porsild leave the start line in Whitehorse. (Jim Elliot/Yukon News)
Yukon Quest reports fast times and healthy dogs as last mushers reach Dawson

Premier Ranj Pillai (far right) stands with federal minister Dominic LeBlanc, Yukon MP Brendan Hanley and federal Minister Jean-Yves Duclos in the Yukon legislative building on Feb. 14. (Ranj Pillai/Twitter)
Territorial health transfer increased to 10 years

Military aircraft seen at the Whitehorse airport on Feb. 13. (Gabrielle Plonka/Yukon News)
RCMP suspends search for downed aerial object in the Yukon