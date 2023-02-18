RCMP suspends search for downed aerial object in the Yukon

“The object is not tied to a scenario that justifies extraordinary search efforts”

The RCMP is suspending the search for debris from an aerial object shot down over the Yukon on Feb. 11.

“The highest probability area has been searched and the debris was not located,” police said in a Feb. 17 release.

“Given the snowfall that has occurred, the decreasing probability the object will be found and the current belief the object is not tied to a scenario that justifies extraordinary search efforts, the RCMP is terminating the search.”

The RCMP was leading the search, alongside the Canadian Armed Forces.

“The RCMP would like to thank the Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP members, the Yukon community and Indigenous Communities that have supported this effort,” reads the release.

