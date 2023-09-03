RCMP seeking assistance to identify assault suspect

Incident occurred more than two months ago

RCMP is seeking assistance in identifying an assault suspect. (Courtesy/RCMP)

RCMP is seeking assistance in identifying an assault suspect. (Courtesy/RCMP)

The Whitehorse RCMP is seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an assault that occurred in downtown Whitehorse more than two months ago.

The assault happened on June 26 at about 11:25 p.m., according to an Aug. 30 statement.

The statement said the victim was inside a business around Main Street and Second Avenue when they were approached by three women. One of the women proceeded to assault the victim.

“The victim called police after the three suspects left the scene and received medical treatment for injuries to their face,” the statement reads.

The suspects are described as three women in their 20s, all wearing black. Two of the suspects had long hair, and one had shorter hair.

RCMP said they obtained a photo of the woman suspected of assaulting the victim. She wore a black hoodie with “deathrow” written on the front.

Anyone who believes they know the identity of anyone involved is being asked by police to contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers online at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca or via phone at 867-667-6715.

Contact Patrick Egwu at patrick.egwu@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Return to COVID-19 mandates would require game-changing circumstances, Yukon’s top doctor says

Just Posted

RCMP is seeking assistance in identifying an assault suspect. (Courtesy/RCMP)
RCMP seeking assistance to identify assault suspect

We were able to squeeze in a meeting over breakfast with Peter and Diane van der Klok during a busy weekend in Dawson City. Peter fondly remembers the time he spent in Dawson during the late 1950s. (Michael Gates/Yukon News)
History Hunter: Dawson trip full of memories

x
Yukonomist: You and your Home Ignition Zone

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Sudit Ranade, seen speaking at a Aug. 23 press conference at the Yukon legislature’s media room, is expecting this year’s respiratory illness season will be similar to last year. (Dana Hatherly/Yukon News)
Return to COVID-19 mandates would require game-changing circumstances, Yukon’s top doctor says