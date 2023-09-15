RCMP say investigation into use of force at Jack Hulland Elementary School has concluded

The Yukon RCMP have concluded their investigation into the use of holds and locked isolation spaces at an elementary school in Whitehorse and have pledged a final comprehensive report on what they found. Along with the criminal investigation, a class action lawsuit is proceeding.

The RCMP’s investigation into possible illegal conduct at Jack Hulland Elementary School has been ongoing since November 2021. Police informed the public that the investigation had completed in a Sept. 13 notice to the public.

The police investigation has been looking into “historic” reports of use of force at the school. It is unclear what time period the police’s investigation dealt with. Along with the RCMP investigation, the situation at Jack Hulland Elementary is also the subject of a class action lawsuit filed against the Yukon government by the guardians of former students. The lawsuit will deal with the time period between 2007 and 2022.

A Sept. 6 Yukon Supreme Court judgement confirmed that the lawsuit would be able to proceed as a class action. The class to be represented in the lawsuit was initially proposed as: all Jack Hulland students who experienced holds, restraints and seclusion or who were locked in a room at the school between Jan. 1, 2002 and June 30, 2022. The recent judgement found that no evidence had been presented for the conduct described prior to 2007 and so the class has been redefined to make the start date Jan. 1, 2007. Chief Justice Suzanne Duncan wrote that amendments could be requested if further evidence supports earlier dates.

It had been up to the court to decide two issues necessary to certify the lawsuit as a class action: Whether there were common issues of fact or law that applied to all members of the class and whether success for all class members is required. Counsel for the territorial government argued that the matter shouldn’t proceed as a class action because it would not be fair and efficient.

Duncan found there were sufficient common issues and that success for some class members would not conflict with the success of others. She found that proceeding as a class action will be the most efficient way forward and that the representative plaintiffs can represent the class.

The judge did not certify the question of whether staff at the school committed assault, battery and forcible confinement as a common issue to consider at trial. The other proposed common issues including whether the government breached its duty of care and fiduciary obligations to the plaintiffs will be certified and proceed.

The allegations in the lawsuit haven’t been heard or proven in court.

The Sept. 13 RCMP notice states that over the course of the investigation, the Whitehorse RCMP’s General Investigation Section spoke with 190 people. Investigators also reviewed more than 600 reports obtained from the school.

The RCMP notice states that it will pass the final report on to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, which has been following the investigation from its early stages.

“The scope and scale of this investigation meant that it required significant resources and dedication from the officers involved. The investigators want to thank all those who have come forward to speak with police and share their experiences as part of the investigation,” the Sept. 13 notice reads.

Police say they have informed the Jack Hulland Elementary School community with a letter distributed through the school on Sept. 12. Victim Services has been involved since the beginning of the investigation and will reach out to witnesses who weren’t informed through the school.

Coinciding with the conclusion on the RCMP’s investigation, was a statement from Yukon Minister of Education Jeanie McLean.

“While the conclusion of the RCMPs investigation represents a significant milestone in this investigation, which has been ongoing since November 2021, it does not yet provide families with answers,” McLean said.

“A sincere thank you to everyone who came forward to speak with police and share their experiences. I recognize the immense courage it takes to revisit and give voice to traumatic experiences.”

McLean highlighted steps taken since the accusations about Jack Hulland were first levelled: The territorial government’s wider Safer Schools Action Plan, a values and ethics code for Yukon public servants and new post-incident communications guidelines for Yukon schools.

At Jack Hulland Elementary School specifically, McLean said enhanced teacher and administrator supports, including the addition of a Learning Assistance Teacher have been put in place. The minister also highlighted training initiatives including a November 2021, program with the goal of creating and maintaining a psychologically healthy and safe workplace. McLean said in February 2022 staff at the school were trained or re-trained in non-violent crisis intervention, and in May 2022, a letter to staff clarified that isolation is never an acceptable practice to use with students, and that holds should only be used by specially trained staff when there is an immediate risk of serious physical harm.

