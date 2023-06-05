RCMP respond to bomb threat against Whitehorse General Hospital

Whitehorse RCMP have said the threat was made by someone unable to “physically follow through”

RCMP are investigating a bomb threat against Whitehorse General Hospital over the weekend. The threat came in the form of a short call to the medical facility on the afternoon of June 3.

Police attended the hospital to ensure that “no patients or visitors were impacted during the call” and were able to establish that the threat was “not legitimate,” according to Whitehorse RCMP Const. Carlie McCann.

McCann additionally told the News that police are looking into who was behind the bomb threat.

“It is under investigation at this point […] We are still engaging to establish more information, but we don’t believe it was someone who was able to physically follow through on this threat,” she said.

Threats have also been made against other public spaces and infrastructure in Whitehorse in recent years.

In August 2020, a bomb threat was made against the Yukon Arts Centre. On federal election day in 2019, F.H. Collins Secondary School in Riverdale was evacuated following a threat. Both incidents were later deemed fake threats.

And while McCann was unsure of the frequency of such threats, she noted that Whitehorse RCMP takes these calls very seriously.

“Any time we get any kind of threat like this, it is one of the absolute highest priorities, especially when it involves infrastructure like a hospital,” she said.

“It is our goal, of course, to keep anyone who needs to access the hospital safe.”

bomb threatspublic health