RCMP release potential image in hopes of identifying human remains found in 1984

Forensic artist drafted the possible sketch of the deceased this year

Police are appealing to the public in attempt to identify human remains found more than 39 years ago. An RCMP forensic artist drafted a potential image of the deceased. (Supplied/RCMP)

Police are trying to identify human remains found near the Takhini River nearly four decades ago.

In 2023, an RCMP forensic artist drafted a potential sketch of the deceased, followed by police releasing the image with a plea for information in a Sept. 6 press release.

On July 13, 1984, the Yukon RCMP received a report about the remains located about five kilometres from Kusawa Lake, according to the release. Based on analysis by forensic anthropologists, the remains were determined to be from a Caucasian male between the ages of 55 and 65.

Per the release, while the cause of the death is not known, police estimate the death occurred between 1964 and 1974. Police suspect the remains were under water in Kusawa Lake or the Takhini River for some time before being found. DNA extracted from the remains has been uploaded to the National DNA Data Bank, but a positive match has not been made.

No new information turned up when investigators spoke with residents in the area about local gravesites and missing persons.

An email from Yukon RCMP communications indicated no one was available for an interview.

The joint investigation between the Yukon Coroner’s Service and the RCMP continues. Police are asking anyone with information on this file to contact the Whitehorse historical case unit at 867-667-5500.

