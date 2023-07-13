RCMP investigating sexual assault in Whitehorse

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to reach out

Whitehorse RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in its investigation of a sexualized assault reported on June 25 in the area of Front Street and along the Millennium Trail.

A June 30 statement said police are asking anyone with information to reach out.

“During the afternoon of June 25, 2023, a female was walking from Ray Street towards Main Street, in downtown Whitehorse. Along the way she encountered an unknown male who claimed to know her. The male assaulted the female. She escaped and attended a safe location,” reads the statememt.

Police described the suspect as a male in his early 20s and about 5’7 to 5’9 in height with a black or greyish beard. He was wearing a blue undershirt, blue plaid shirt and dark blue jeans, according to RCMP.

The statement added that police attended the area immediately after being contacted and searched for the suspect. No one matching the description was located.

“Anyone who may be able to identify this suspect is encouraged to contact the police. Several people assisted the female at this time and are also encouraged to contact the Whitehorse RCMP by calling 867-667-5555,” the statement read.

RCMP said they will not be releasing further details in order to protect the privacy of the victim.

Anyone affected by sexualized violence can access available resources in Whitehorse, including the Yukon’s Sexualized Assault Response Team (SART), which provides a safe and confidential network of services. SART is available to people of all genders, ages and sexual orientations.

A 24/7 crisis line at 1-844-967-7275 is also available.

Other resources include Victim Services, which provides services and help for those dealing with a range of different crimes, regardless of whether or not the crime has been reported, a charge has been laid or there has been a conviction.

Third Party Reporting is also an option for victims of sexualized assault who are 19 or older and have made the informed decision not to report to RCMP. The service is available to women, men and gender diverse people.

