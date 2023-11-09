Previously announced long-term care beds for Watson Lake ‘on hold’: minister

Yukon government made the announcement last year about two beds coming to the community

Watson Lake Community Hospital in Watson Lake as seen on July 2. Health and Social Services Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee said two long-term care beds that were previously announced for the hospital have been put “on hold.” (Matthew Bossons/Yukon News)

Two long-term care beds planned for the Watson Lake Community Hospital are on hold, according to the health minister.

During the question period on Nov. 2, Watson Lake MLA Patti McLeod of the Yukon Party told the legislature that the community of Watson Lake has been pushing for a new long-term care facility for years.

In November 2022, the Yukon government announced the two beds with 4.5 full-time licensed practical nurses will open after staff are recruited and community input is sought. A health department spokesperson previously told the News the beds are expected to be in use “as early as possible in 2023.”

That promise has yet to be fulfilled nearly a year later.

In response, Health and Social Services Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee said that’s because the community doesn’t want it, so the beds are “on hold.”

“Certainly, I don’t think that anyone expected that it would not be the chosen path by the community. As a result, this project is still being investigated,” she said.

McLeod asked why the government would be so quick to issue a press release last year without having a clear timeline on when those services will be available.

Premier Ranj Pillai said the former Yukon Party government didn’t get more built in Watson Lake when it had the chance.

“We will work with the town, but we will work to deliver, and not just build hopes and let them collapse, like we saw under the previous government,” Pillai said.

